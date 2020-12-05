Advertisement

WATCH: How Bryan-College Station honored Selena after her death in 1995

This weekend Netflix launches a new series based on the Tejano star who last performed in Bryan less than two weeks before her death.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tributes on the radio, candlelight vigils, and a parade to honor her. Those are just a sample of the ways Bryan-College Station residents responded to the tragic shooting death of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla in March 1995.

This weekend Netflix launches a new series based on the singer’s life. Her sister Suzette is an executive producer on this scripted series and helped develop the story with her family.

The news of Selena’s passing shook fans here in the Brazos Valley, where Selena last performed at Denim and Diamonds, a club in Bryan on March 19, 1995.

It’s often reported that her last concert was at the Astrodome in Houston, but that fact has been disputed by local fans and Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, who confirmed it when speaking with BuzzFeed in 2015.

Click on the video player above to watch KBTX’s coverage of fans remembering and honoring Selena shortly after her passing and leave us your memories in the comments under this story on our social media pages.

On April 12, 1995, two weeks after her shooting death, Texas Governor George Bush declared her birthday, April 16, Selena Day in the state.

Selena would have turned 49 next year on her birthday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Christmas movie filmed in Bryan, “Rekindling Christmas” streaming now
Texas A&M Football
SEC announces Texas A&M football games rescheduled for December
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
52 new COVID-19 cases, 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Latest News

How Bryan-College Station honored Selena after her death in 1995
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Four deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
Bryan woman sets up mailbox in her yard for kids to mail letters to Santa
Bryan woman sets up mailbox in her yard for kids to mail letters to Santa
A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck
A&M student searching for missing pup after car wreck