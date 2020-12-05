WATCH: How Bryan-College Station honored Selena after her death in 1995

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tributes on the radio, candlelight vigils, and a parade to honor her. Those are just a sample of the ways Bryan-College Station residents responded to the tragic shooting death of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla in March 1995.

This weekend Netflix launches a new series based on the singer’s life. Her sister Suzette is an executive producer on this scripted series and helped develop the story with her family.

The news of Selena’s passing shook fans here in the Brazos Valley, where Selena last performed at Denim and Diamonds, a club in Bryan on March 19, 1995.

It’s often reported that her last concert was at the Astrodome in Houston, but that fact has been disputed by local fans and Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, who confirmed it when speaking with BuzzFeed in 2015.

On April 12, 1995, two weeks after her shooting death, Texas Governor George Bush declared her birthday, April 16, Selena Day in the state.

Selena would have turned 49 next year on her birthday.

