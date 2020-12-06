Advertisement

18-wheeler snags utility line on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan

No injuries were reported.
A crane was used to lift a utility line that was snagged Sunday morning by a semi-truck on E....
A crane was used to lift a utility line that was snagged Sunday morning by a semi-truck on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette and Andy Krauss
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say E. Villa Maria will be reopened soon after a semi-truck snagged a utility line Sunday morning near E. William J Bryan Parkway.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police said the truck was pulling out of a parking lot and somehow caught the line and pulled it down.

A small portion of E Villa Maria was closed as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

