18-wheeler snags utility line on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say E. Villa Maria will be reopened soon after a semi-truck snagged a utility line Sunday morning near E. William J Bryan Parkway.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A semi got tangled in a utility wire on E William J Bryan at E Villa Maria Road. Thanks for the photo, Kenya Ososrio. (12:24 p.m.) pic.twitter.com/iRLQDvLUMe — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 6, 2020

Police said the truck was pulling out of a parking lot and somehow caught the line and pulled it down.

A small portion of E Villa Maria was closed as crews cleared the scene.

