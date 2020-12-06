37 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 37 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 770 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 96 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,009 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

35 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,797 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020, including 19 new cases. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 326 active probable cases and 1,471 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,875. There have been 105,136 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Currently, there are 22 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 76 668 Brazos 770 9,875 Burleson 101 695 Grimes 155 1,448 Houston 28 577 Lee 46 326 Leon 50 465 Madison 31 878 Milam 37 690 Montgomery 3,993 18,934 Robertson 82 546 San Jacinto 6 261 Trinity 9 233 Walker 332 4,565 Waller 135 1,274 Washington 119 989

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 649 staffed hospital beds with 118 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 64 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 76 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 76 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 668 total cases and 580 recovered cases and 12 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 101 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 695 total cases, and 583 cases have recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 155 active cases. There have been 1,448 total cases, 1,252 recoveries and 41 deaths.

Houston County has 577 total cases of COVID-19. There are 28 active cases and 532 cases are recovered. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 46 active cases. The county has a total of 326 cases, with 261 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 50 active cases. The county has 465 total cases, with 399 recoveries and 16 deaths.

Madison County has reported 31 active cases. The county has a total of 878 cases with 832 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 690 total cases and 644 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 3,993 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 18,934 total cases and 11,335 recovered cases. There are currently 33 people hospitalized, and there have been 176 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 82 active COVID-19 cases, with 546 total cases. Currently, 455 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 261 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 233 total cases with 215 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 332 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,565 total cases with 4,161 recoveries and 72 deaths.

Waller County currently has 135 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,274 total cases with 1,120 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 119 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 989 total cases with 816 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 15 new cases and 165 active cases on Dec. 3.

Currently, the university has reported 4,135 positive cases, 7.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 3, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 199,209 active cases and 1,022,297 recoveries. There have been 1,240,750 total cases reported and 11,242,753 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 22,502 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 195,558 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 5 at 3:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

