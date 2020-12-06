Crash involving semi truck closes lanes on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near the weigh station and lanes in both directions are being closed as crews work to clear the scene.

UPDATE: A medical helicopter has just landed on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne by the weigh station.



Traffic is stopped. Crash involving semi truck. Expect delays! 7:37pm pic.twitter.com/4n98fZlzul — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) December 6, 2020

Video sent to KBTX from the scene shows a medical helicopter landing on the highway, but it’s unclear how many people are injured.

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.

We will update this as new information becomes available.

