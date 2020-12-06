Advertisement

Crash involving semi truck closes lanes on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan

Avoid the area if possible or expect significant delays if you’re traveling the highway.
A crash Saturday night on Highway 6 south of Hearne closed both lanes of traffic.
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle on Highway 6 between Hearne and Bryan.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near the weigh station and lanes in both directions are being closed as crews work to clear the scene.

Video sent to KBTX from the scene shows a medical helicopter landing on the highway, but it’s unclear how many people are injured.

We will update this as new information becomes available.

