CSPD: Intoxicated driver hits retaining wall on Texas Avenue

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 23-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on his second DWI offense, according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers say Jose Pachuca was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a retaining wall and got stuck. It happened around 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Texas Avenue near Poplar Street.

Inside the car were several bottles of beer, according to an arrest report.

Pachuca was arrested on Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense. He was later released on a $4,000 bond. According to online jail records, Pachuca was also arrested on a DWI charge in June 2018.

