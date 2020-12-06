Advertisement

CSPD: Intoxicated driver hits retaining wall on Texas Avenue

This is the driver’s second DWI arrest, according to jail records.
Officers say Jose Pachuca was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a retaining wall on...
Officers say Jose Pachuca was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a retaining wall on Texas Avenue and got stuck. This is his second DWI arrest.(KBTX)
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 23-year-old man from Bryan was arrested early Sunday morning on his second DWI offense, according to the College Station Police Department.

Officers say Jose Pachuca was arrested after he drove his vehicle into a retaining wall and got stuck. It happened around 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of Texas Avenue near Poplar Street.

Inside the car were several bottles of beer, according to an arrest report.

Pachuca was arrested on Driving While Intoxicated - Second Offense. He was later released on a $4,000 bond. According to online jail records, Pachuca was also arrested on a DWI charge in June 2018.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Saturday night on Highway 6 south of Hearne closed both lanes of traffic.
It keeps happening: Crashes on the same stretch of Highway 6
THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Four deaths, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County
The news of Selena’s death was a heartbreaking moment for fans here in the Brazos Valley, where...
WATCH: How Bryan-College Station honored Selena after her death in 1995
College Station kicks off annual Christmas in the Park event.
Christmas in the Park kicks off with COVID-19 safety precautions

Latest News

Free mobile, oral swab tests will be available this week in Brazos, Grimes, and Burleson...
Here’s where you can get free mobile COVID-19 testing this week
She admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash at a bar on...
Woman arrested on DWI charge after vehicle crash
A crane was used to lift a utility line that was snagged Sunday morning by a semi-truck on E....
18-wheeler snags utility line on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
37 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County