Here’s where you can get free mobile COVID-19 testing this week
Free mobile, oral swab tests will be available this week in Brazos, Grimes, and Burleson Counties.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Free mobile COVID-19 testing will again be offered this week in several counties. These are all oral swab tests and results should take 1 - 3 days to receive.
Registration is not required but encouraged.
Please note: The site will only allow registrations 24 hours prior to the testing day.
BRAZOS COUNTY (Brian Bachmann Park at 1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)
December 8 (11 am-7 pm)
December 9 (11 am-7 pm)
December 10 (11 am-7 pm)
GRIMES COUNTY (Navasota Center, Todd Mission City Hall, Bedias Civic Center, American Legion Hall in Anderson)
December 8 (8 am - 4 pm)
December 9 (8 am - 4 pm)
December 10 (8 am - 4 pm)
BURLESON COUNTY (Burleson County Fair Grounds)
December 7 (8 am - 4 pm)
December 8 (8 am - 4 pm)
December 9 (8 am - 4 pm)
What you need to know to get tested:
· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).
· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.
· No appointment needed.
· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.
· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.
· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other forms of identification.
· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.
· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.
· Results are securely sent via text message or email.
· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close
