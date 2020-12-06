Here’s where you can get free mobile COVID-19 testing this week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Free mobile COVID-19 testing will again be offered this week in several counties. These are all oral swab tests and results should take 1 - 3 days to receive.

Registration is not required but encouraged.

Please note: The site will only allow registrations 24 hours prior to the testing day.

BRAZOS COUNTY (Brian Bachmann Park at 1600 Rock Prairie Road, College Station)

December 8 (11 am-7 pm)

December 9 (11 am-7 pm)

December 10 (11 am-7 pm)

GRIMES COUNTY (Navasota Center, Todd Mission City Hall, Bedias Civic Center, American Legion Hall in Anderson)

December 8 (8 am - 4 pm)

December 9 (8 am - 4 pm)

December 10 (8 am - 4 pm)

BURLESON COUNTY (Burleson County Fair Grounds)

December 7 (8 am - 4 pm)

December 8 (8 am - 4 pm)

December 9 (8 am - 4 pm)

What you need to know to get tested:

· Testing is available for anyone above age 5 (or any child that can cough on command).

· You do not have to be symptomatic to get tested.

· No appointment needed.

· All test sites offer drive-thru testing.

· You do not have to be a resident of Brazos County to get tested.

· Please bring a picture ID, driver’s license, or other forms of identification.

· The test is an oral swab. Please do not eat, drink, or smoke 20 minutes prior to being tested.

· The results take about 2-3 days to get back.

· Results are securely sent via text message or email.

· If there is inclement weather, the testing site will close

