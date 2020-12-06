The Ranch Harley Davidson host 32nd Annual “Toy Run” to provide holiday cheer to local families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Biker Santa and Mrs. Clause’s red Harley sleigh had a presidential-style police escort Saturday morning as they left the Ranch Harley Davidson in College Station. Santa along with over 100 biker elves and several police officers from multiple Brazos County jurisdictions delivered toys, clothing furniture appliances and so much more to families that needed an extra boost this holiday season.

Santa and Mrs. Clause have participated in the traditional “Toy Run” for the last 11 years. They say they love to brighten the day of the families they help.

“It’s a joy to see these families and to see the tears go down the families cheeks of the mother and father, they’re happy, they’re so happy and that makes us happy,” said Santa.

Today is THE DAY!!! Important Reminders! -We will open at 8am to begin staging motorcycles. If you plan to ride with... Posted by The Ranch Harley-Davidson on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Anthony Glenn a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club has participated in the “Toy Run” for the last 3 years. He says delivering toys gives him an opportunity as a motorcyclist to show the community that bikers do care. ”We do more than just ride around the country, we also like giving back to the community,” said Glenn. He says it’s a joyous experience greeting the kids and families. “It’s a lot of fun for us, we get to see the joy that we bring these kids and families that are less fortunate than ourselves.

The 32nd annual #ToyRun hosted by @TheRanchHD is underway. Biker Santa & Mrs. Claus & hundreds of biker elves are riding to deliver gifts to families in the Brazos Valley. Full story tonight on @KBTXNews 3 at 10 pic.twitter.com/UCLpN3sTiu — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) December 5, 2020

My’Keyah Whitfield was homeless until the Ranch Harley Davidson “Toy Run” stepped up to help her and her family. Last year Whitfield was living in substandard housing, she says the bikers moved her and her family into a hotel and ultimately into a new home.

She says the bond that she has with the bikers is more than just material objects she says she gained a new family.

“They helped me with prayer, they helped my family with love, they hugged us, they watched us, they clothed us so we became more than just a toy run project, we became family,” said Whitfield.

