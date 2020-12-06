Advertisement

Woman arrested on DWI charge after vehicle crash

Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DPS Troopers arrested a woman early Sunday morning on a DWI charge after she was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Brazos County.

Troopers say Megan Ybarra, 23, of Tyler, was taken into custody and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. She was released later in the day on a $3,000 bond.

According to her arrest report, Ybarra was driving a Chevrolet HHR and was involved in a collision with a Dodge 1500.

The report says it happened around 4:00 a.m. but did not specify where in Brazos County it happened. It also didn’t say if anyone was injured.

Ybarra admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash at a bar on Northgate, troopers said.

