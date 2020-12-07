Active COVID-19 cases drop, 25 new cases reported

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 25 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 743 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 96 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,061 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

48 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,848 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 350 active probable cases and there have been 1,498 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,900. There have been 105,136 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 82 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Currently, there are 21 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 89 682 Brazos 743 9,900 Burleson 101 704 Grimes 145 1,451 Houston 46 595 Lee 44 326 Leon 52 470 Madison 36 879 Milam 37 690 Montgomery 3,993 18,934 Robertson 75 551 San Jacinto 6 261 Trinity 9 233 Walker 347 4,580 Waller 147 1,286 Washington 121 998

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 611 staffed hospital beds with 116 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 62 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 89 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 682 total cases and 580 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 101 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 704 total cases, and 592 cases have recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 145 active cases. There have been 1,451 total cases, 1,265 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 595 total cases of COVID-19. There are 46 active cases and 532 cases are recovered. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 44 active cases. The county has a total of 326 cases, with 263 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 52 active cases. The county has 470 total cases, with 401 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Madison County has reported 36 active cases. The county has a total of 879 cases with 828 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 690 total cases and 644 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 3,993 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 18,934 total cases and 11,335 recovered cases. There are currently 30 people hospitalized, and there have been 176 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 75 active COVID-19 cases, with 551 total cases. Currently, 467 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 261 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 233 total cases with 215 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 347 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,580 total cases with 4,161 recoveries and 72 deaths.

Waller County currently has 147 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,286 total cases with 1,120 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 121 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 998 total cases with 823 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 17 new cases and 166 active cases on Dec. 4.

Currently, the university has reported 4,141 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 6, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 199,275 active cases and 1,030,716 recoveries. There have been 1,249,323 total cases reported and 11,360,976 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 22,594 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 196,658 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 6 at 3:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

