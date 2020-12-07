Aggie Recap: Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie offense needed to bounce back after a lackluster performance in a win over LSU last week, and that’s exactly what they did Saturday with a 31-20 win over Auburn.

“It’s a huge win and obviously Auburn is a really good team,” said quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Aggies showed signs of growth against the Tigers. Heading into the fourth quarter they were trailing 20-14, but they got the momentum back with a little bit of luck on a Kellen Mond to Jalen Wydermyer that was almost intercepted.

“I saw it go right through is hands and I was like ‘oh i’ll take that,’” said tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Texas A&M scored 17 unanswered points and the defense sacked Bo Nix twice and held them to just 21 yards of offense in the quarter.

“I think it’s a maturity thing and gotta grow up and you gotta understand those things. There’s going to be momentum swings in the game, they’re going to make plays, bad things are going to happen, good things are going to happen. Process what happened last time, learn from it move on, when that situation comes up again learn from it and play the next play. We’re learning to do that, and that’s very important,” said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

“I think each game we continue to find our identity and understand what we can and can’t do. I think it was a big time win and obviously i took all three phases special teams, defense and the offense to come out here and win,” said Mond.

Offensively the Aggies found their stride again putting up 509 yards of offense, 313 on them ground.

“I’ll tell you two things about Spiller that were outstanding. One he ran tremendously. At the end we elected to put Ainias {Smith} at tailback and not give it to him because it kept nickle people in the game not big people in the game and was unselfish and went to fullback and blocked for those runs in that critical drive. That says a lot about him and our football team. Achane was in there wanted to get him rotations. We went to him last week it just got out of hand and we didn’t play as good, so he played outstanding, big runs in the game big plays. And I thought Kellen did a really good job with his legs also,” said Fisher.

The Aggies return to Kyle Field Saturday for their final home game of the season against Ole Miss.

