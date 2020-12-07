Advertisement

Aggies Vanquish the Vaqueros, 81-68

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Andre Gordon added 16 points and Texas A&M defeated Texas-Rio Grande Valley 81-68 on Sunday. 

Miller made 7 of 8 shots from the floor and converted 7 of 9 free throws for the Aggies. He also contributed three steals. Gordon added five assists, four rebounds a block and a steal. 

Thanks to Miller, Texas A&M (3-0) outscored the Vaqueros 30-18 in the paint and had the edge in rebounding, 39-30. The Aggies also scored 21 points on 33 free-throw attempts. 

Late in the game Gordon dunked off a pretty alley-oop pass from Savion Flagg, who finished with seven assists and seven points. 

Quinton Johnson led Texas-Rio Grande Valley (3-2) with 21 points, knocking in four 3-pointers. Marek Nelson added 10 points. Chris Freeman added nine but was 2-for-12 shooting. 

The Vaqueros were 21 for 60 from the floor (35%), and 9-for-30 from distance. 

Gordon opened the game with a jumper and Flagg dropped in a 3 for a 5-0 lead. After briefly spotting UTRGV a 6-5 edge, the Aggies rolled off a 20-9 spurt and were never seriously threatened. 

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 81, UTRGV 68

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

  • Texas A&M defeated UTRGV, 81-68, Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena.
  • The Aggies all-time record between the two teams is now 2-0 with both meetings being held in College Station.
  • The Maroon & White are 3-0 to begin the season for the first time since 2017-18.

TEAM NOTES

  • The Aggies shot 56% (14-of-25) in the opening period, the best shooting performance in a half this season.
  • After being down 6-5 at the 16:03 mark of the first half, a Quenton Jackson 3-pointer gave the Aggies the lead which they did not surrender the rest of the game.
  • The A&M bench scored 41 points, the most bench points scored this season.
  • Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Hassan DiarraSavion FlaggAndre GordonHayden Hefner and Kevin Marfo (1-0) for the first time.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • Emanuel Miller recorded his second consecutive double-double, leading the Aggies with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Miller shot 7-of-8 from the field and 7-of-9 from the line.
  • Savion Flagg dished out a career-high seven assists. Flagg also grabbed four rebounds which put his career total to 528, moving to 24th in Aggie history.
  • Andre Gordon scored 18 points and recorded a career-high five assists. His shooting performance marks his eighth career game and two of his last three games with 10-or-more points. The Sidney, Ohio, native also registered his second career block.
  • Kevin Marfo grabbed nine rebounds and had a block, both new marks through his first three games in Aggieland.
  • Buzz Williams is 19-14 in his career at Texas A&M and 272-169 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to Dickies Arena to take on TCU on Saturday, Dec. 12. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN+.

