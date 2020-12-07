Alexis Morris Granted Immediate Eligibility by NCAA

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s basketball transfer Alexis Morris was granted immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 season by the NCAA.

Morris saw her first action as an Aggie in the team’s 66-61 victory at No. 25 Texas on Sunday. She led the A&M bench with six points, including four clutch free throws in seven minutes of play.

­­The Beaumont, Texas, native began her collegiate career in the 2017-18 season at Baylor, playing in 34 contests and earning a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. Morris averaged 9.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. She also led the Lady Bears in 3-point field goal percentage (.462), and paced Big 12 freshmen in free-throw percentage (.836).

Morris spent last season as a member of the Rutgers women’s basketball program, and made an appearance in seven games for the Scarlet Knights.

Morris was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and was ranked 18th overall in the 2017 class. She played her high school career at Legacy Christian Academy, where she led her team to four-consecutive district championships. Morris capped off her time at Legacy Christian Academy by winning the Class 3A State Championship, and by being named the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year (Texas). She participated in the Jordan Brand Classic and was also a McDonald’s All-American.

The Aggie joins a point-guard unit comprised of McKinzie Green, Kay Kay Green and Jordan Nixon.

