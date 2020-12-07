Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A man reportedly broke into a family’s home to fight one of the family members early Monday morning.

Police were called out to the Florida Street home around 6 a.m. when Edgar Saenz Jr, 20, reportedly kicked in the back door looking for one of the residents and another family member. He woke up several people in the house after walking into their bedrooms.

Police say Saenz found the family member he was looking for and tried to punch him but ended up getting beat up himself.

The family called 911 and let Saenz go before police arrested him.

He’s charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

