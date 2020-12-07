Advertisement

Bryan ISD staff getting one-time bonus before Christmas

Employees can expect that money in their Dec. 15 paycheck.
(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD School Board of Trustees has approved a one-time supplemental payment in the form of about $1 million.

The recommendation was not unexpected, but Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says this is their way of saying ‘thank you’ to the hardworking employees who have had to endure a tough year working during a pandemic.

The one-time payment includes $500 for each exempt or non-hourly employee, which includes the salaried workers like teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses, administrators and professional staff.

It also includes a one-time payment of $250 for each non-exempt hourly employee like auxiliary, custodial, school nutrition, bus drivers and aides, and paraprofessional staff.

“Every employee has had to work differently; they’ve had to go above and beyond,” said Superintendent Christie Whitebeck. “The teachers, first and foremost, with online learning and face-to-face, have been in a world which they’ve never known.”

Employees can expect that money in their Dec. 15 paycheck.

