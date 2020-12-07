College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station has been named as a provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase I of the state vaccine distribution plan, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Gov. Greg Abbott and DSHS said on Dec. 2 that Texas had been allotted 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Baylor Scott & White will receive 975 doses, according to the DSHS Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation. This dosage is for the first week.

The governor has said previously that vaccines could be distributed in Texas as early as the week of Dec. 14. Falling in line with the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, the vaccine will initially be given to those who are healthcare workers, frontline workers and those part of a vulnerable population.

