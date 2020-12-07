Advertisement

College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station will receive 975 vaccine doses.
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - College Station has been named as a provider of the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase I of the state vaccine distribution plan, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

Gov. Greg Abbott and DSHS said on Dec. 2 that Texas had been allotted 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Baylor Scott & White will receive 975 doses, according to the DSHS Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation. This dosage is for the first week.

The governor has said previously that vaccines could be distributed in Texas as early as the week of Dec. 14. Falling in line with the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plan, the vaccine will initially be given to those who are healthcare workers, frontline workers and those part of a vulnerable population.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Saturday night on Highway 6 south of Hearne closed both lanes of traffic.
It keeps happening: Crashes on the same stretch of Highway 6
She admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash at a bar on...
Woman arrested on DWI charge after vehicle crash
Some menu items will also be removed from the menu until demand is back up.
Eatery temporarily suspending breakfast as industry continues to struggle
A crane was used to lift a utility line that was snagged Sunday morning by a semi-truck on E....
18-wheeler snags utility line on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan
THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced

Latest News

One dead in Normangee murder investigation
Members of the Bryan Firefighters Association recently stopped by Bryan ISD to donate winter...
Treat of the Day: Bryan Firefighters donate coats to kids in need
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Jarieth Menchaca, 31
Wanted suspect caught with several pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash