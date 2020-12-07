Advertisement

COVID in Context: Has Brazos County seen the post-Thanksgiving surge?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cases of COVID-19 are increasing in much of the country. Experts partially attribute the rise to Thanksgiving gatherings on the week of Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day.

Brazos County has not specifically seen that trend.

However, Brazos County has recently seen a diaspora of tens of thousands of its residents: college students. Texas A&M students were released from on-campus classes before Thanksgiving and will not be back until 2021.

Local public health officials have said that, because of the decrease in the local population, fewer new cases are expected and do not necessarily indicate a decrease in the amount of virus spread.

Yet so far, the 7-day average testing positivity rate (percentage of Brazos County tests that have come back positive) has also decreased in the week and a half since Thanksgiving Day.

