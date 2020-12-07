DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash in Grimes County.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, troopers say a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado tried to pass another vehicle on Highway 39 outside of Iola. Troopers say the driver lost control and crashed through a private drive into a ditch.

According to DPS, the driver and a passenger inside the truck were ejected from the truck.

The driver has been identified as Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola. DPS said that Martinez passed away from his injuries. The passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital with injuries.

DPS said their investigation revealed Martinez had been drinking before the crash.

We’re told a third passenger in the Silverado was not injured.

DPS also said no one was wearing a seat belt.

