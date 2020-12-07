Eatery temporarily suspending breakfast as industry continues to struggle

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local favorite announced on social media Sunday it was making a strategic decision to reduce hours and items on the menu as they expect to see a decrease in foot traffic during the holiday season.

The following message was posted on Blue Baker’s Facebook page:

“Like our entire industry, COVID has damaged our small local business tremendously. With your past support and with aid in the spring from our government, Blue Baker has been able to avoid any lay-offs or dramatic changes to our services. Unfortunately, the period of time between the fall and spring TAMU semesters is always one of our slowest periods and we have been forced to make some drastic changes in order to remain open.

One change you will notice is that we must temporarily adjust our hours and suspend our breakfast service. We will now open at 10:30 am instead of 7:30 am starting Monday, December 7. Our closing hours remain unchanged. It pains us to do so, but we must also reduce the variety of what we are crafting in our bakery. As a result, some of our favorite creations will be unavailable until we see a marked increase in our sales levels that can support our ability to serve a wider menu.

Our entire team at Blue Baker appreciates your support and visits more than ever during this trying time. We will get past these tough times and your continued loyalty has touched all of us. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

