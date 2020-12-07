Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.(Source: Ikea via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash Saturday night on Highway 6 south of Hearne closed both lanes of traffic.
It keeps happening: Crashes on the same stretch of Highway 6
She admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash at a bar on...
Woman arrested on DWI charge after vehicle crash
Some menu items will also be removed from the menu until demand is back up.
Eatery temporarily suspending breakfast as industry continues to struggle
A crane was used to lift a utility line that was snagged Sunday morning by a semi-truck on E....
18-wheeler snags utility line on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan
THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced

Latest News

Some people are turning to fortune tellers to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some seek out fortune tellers amid pandemic’s uncertainty
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor ceremony honors those killed in 1941 attack
FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York,...
Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
Two children at the center of a Texas Amber alert were found safe.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe