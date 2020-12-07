Jingle on the Green provides families with an extra holiday-fueled boost this year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a holiday tradition that might be more important than it’s ever been considering the difficult and tragic circumstances surrounding 2020.

Century Square transformed into a holiday wonderland Sunday afternoon to host its annual Jingle on the Green event to spread Christmas cheer and give people an opportunity to celebrate the season. Due to the pandemic, those who stopped by to enjoy the activities were asked to wear a mask and keep their social distance.

“It’s always fun to come out. We came here last year,” Devia said, a College Station resident who came with her son. “Obviously, it’s a little different this year, but it’s still just as fun. It even seems like they have a little bit more to do this year.”

“I’m feeling great. I’m a kid myself,” Bryan resident Robert Galindo said. “I got four kids, and we brought them out here to have some fun, take some pictures with Santa, get some hot cocoa, and I’m loving it.”

Whether it was holiday arts and crafts, writing a letter to Santa Claus, grabbing a free cup of hot cocoa, or playing fun holiday-themed games, there was something for everyone that makes it feel like Christmas. The Salvation Army was also accepting gifts and donations for their toy drive.

“The hot cocoa was probably my favorite,” Noah Ross, a boy from College Station, said.

“Pin the wheel,” Paisley Ruebuck, a little girl who also lives in College Station, said when asked what her favorite activity was. “The Christmas music,” her older brother Benton responded to the same question. “It’s a lot of fun getting out with friends and family and celebrating Christmas spirit.”

“We get to come out here and see Santa, take pictures, and have family time,” Bradley Neal, another boy from College Station, said as he hugged his three siblings.

But as is so often the case at holiday celebrations, the man in red was the one who stole the show.

“This year, our fan-favorite is definitely Santa,” Devia said. “Last year we were not a fan, but this year we definitely are, so I think that’s our favorite part this year.”

After all the unprecedented challenges 2020 has presented to just about everyone, a few hours immersed in a holiday-themed afternoon felt a little extra special for some of the families.

“I think a lot of people need that kind of joy in their life this year, especially this time of year,” Devia said. “While it is important to keep being very healthy and safe with what you’re doing, it’s nice to come together and know that other people are wanting to do the same things as you this year as well. It’s nice to have that community that enjoys being safe but enjoys having fun at the same time.”

“What we’ve been going through has just been very tragic, and it’s just been a negative year,” Galindo said. “But I think Christmastime and the birth of Jesus Christ has really impacted us, knowing there’s hope and God is still God. There’s a reason for the season, and just being in this atmosphere knowing that there are better days ahead, that’s what it’s all about.”

