NFL Aggies Week 13

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several former Texas A&M football players stood out in Week 13 of the NFL, including Keke Kingsley with a career day on defense for the Green Bay Packers.

Ryan Tannehill QB (Tennessee) - 29/45 389 YDS. 3 TDS. 1 INT. 41-35 loss to Cleveland.

Josh Reynolds WR (LA Rams) - 1 catch 21 YDS. 38-28 win over Arizona.

Christian Kirk WR (Arizona) - 1 catch 2 YDS. 38-28 loss to LA Rams.

Keke Kingsley DE (Green Bay) - 4 tackles (2 for loss). 2 sacks. 2 QB hits. 30-16 win over Philadelphia.

Myles Garrett DE (Cleveland) - 2 tackles (1 for loss). 1 sack. 1 QB hit. 41-35 win over Tennessee.

Randy Bullock Kicker (Cincinnati) - 0/1 FG . 1/1 XP. 19-7 loss to Miami.

Braden Mann Punter (NY Jets) - 4 punts (45.5 YDS/punt). 31-28 loss to Oakland.

