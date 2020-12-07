Advertisement

One dead in Normangee murder investigation

Four people are now in custody. No names are being released.
(KBTX)
By Michael Oder and Mekena Rodriguez
Dec. 7, 2020
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead as the Leon County Sheriff’s Office investigates a murder in Normangee.

No details were released about the victim, but authorities said they were killed sometime after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday near County Road 499. Investigators said four people drove off from the scene into Limestone County. Their vehicle crashed and three suspects were arrested, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

A fourth suspect got away on foot, but was later found and arrested. Right now, authorities aren’t releasing any names.

The Groesbeck Police Department said in a Facebook post that the suspects were connected to a shooting. No details were released from Leon County about the circumstances surrounding the crime.

The sheriff’s office said the Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Groesbeck Police Department assisted with the investigation.

