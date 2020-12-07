Advertisement

Troopers arrest man in Limestone County after shooting in Leon County.

No details about the shooting have been released.
(WEAU)
By STAFF
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has a man in custody who allegedly fled the scene of a traffic collision in Limestone County following a shooting that occurred in Leon County, according to a Groesbeck Police Department Facebook post.

The post states the traffic accident occurred east of Groesbeck at Farm to Market Road 3371 and State Highway 164 East.

The person may be linked to a shooting incident Sunday in Leon County near Normangee but no details have been released yet about the shooting.

We will update this story when new information is released.

