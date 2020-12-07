Advertisement

Pop up shop and toy drive set for Monday night in Bryan

The event is being held at Knight Club at 4353 Wellborn Road in Bryan.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Busted Tees and Knight Club are co-hosting a Christmas Pop Up Shop and Toy Drive Monday night from 6 to 9 p.m.

The event is being held at Knight Club at 4353 Wellborn Road in Bryan.

Some of the locally-owned businesses that will be in attendance are Who Dat Gumbo, Defender Keychains, and Just Kause Laces.

Monetary donations will be accepted for the toy drive and new toys.

For more information call 979-324-9931.

