Reason to Smile - December 7, 2020

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s Reason to Smile was sent to us from Navasota Librarian Nancy Bouliane. She just wanted to wish everyone a Happy Holiday and spread some holiday cheer with this Christmas tree made up of books.

She said this book tree was constructed by NHS Library Aides who repurposed their discarded books from a recent remodel project into a unique book tree.

