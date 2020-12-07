Advertisement

Seasonable and Sunny...for now

By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
By golly -- after a cloudy & occasionally damp Saturday, Sunday put on a show! A gorgeous stretch of December weather takes us into the new week with high pressure in control for the time being. Mornings are cold: lows start our days in the upper 30s to about 40° through mid-week. Monday brings a seasonable day in the low-to-mid 60s, but more mild air takes over Tuesday and Wednesday as highs head for the upper 60s and low 70s. Warmer than the average for early December, but still pleasant to step out to.

The next weather maker to swing past Texas begins to do so Thursday. While still a bit murky on the details, the next chance for rain to reach the Brazos Valley comes Friday. Scattered rain and perhaps a few rumbles are possible as the next cold front reaches the area late in the day. Rainfall projects currently range as low as 0.10″ to as high as a little over half an inch. Cooler, seasonable, and sunny weather looks to be back in place for the upcoming weekend.

Monday: Sunny. High: 65. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: WSW 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 70. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear Low: 41. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

