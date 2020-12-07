Advertisement

Sunny. Enjoyable. Mild.

By Shel Winkley
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
High pressure takes over -- which means more stellar weather is ahead for the Brazos Valley over the coming days. Mornings are cold and crisp with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Afternoons are a bit warmer than typical for us running to mid-December, but it will be highly enjoyable. Area thermometers are expected to reach the low-to-mid 70s through the rest of the week.

As of Monday evening, the next weather maker to reach Texas was 1300+ miles away from Bryan / College Station. That area of unsettled weather approach the west side of the state Thursday and swing across and to the east Friday. A quick window for rain and a few rumbles of thunder are in the works Friday afternoon to early evening. A widespread 0.25″ to 0.50″ is possible from this event, with localized 1″ totals not ruled out along and east of I-45. Overall odds for strong or severe storms is low, but not completely ruled out (for now). Cooler, sunny, seasonable weather is back in place for the weekend.

Monday Night: Clear. Low: 41. Wind: W 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 70. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear Low: 42. Wind: WSW 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 74. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

