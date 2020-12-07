Texas A&M’s Constantinou Named a Ray Guy Semifinalist

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Texas A&M’s Nik Constantinou was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s best punter, announced Monday by the Augusta Sports Council.

Constantinou, from Melbourne, Australia, has only allowed three punts to be returned this season for an NCAA-best -2.0 yards per return. On 30 punts this year, the redshirt freshman has forced opponents to start inside the 20-yard line 12 times with just one touchback.

The candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.

A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, December 22nd. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, January 7th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The Aggies are set to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on CBS at Kyle Field in the final home game of the season this Saturday, Dec. 12.

Ray Guy Award - Semifinalists

Jake Camarda, Georgia

Kirk Christodoulou, Pitt

Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Pressley Harvin, Georgia Tech

Tommy Heatherly, FIU

Lou Hedley, Miami

Tory Taylor, Iowa

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

Haydon Whitehead, Indiana

Porter Wilson, Duke