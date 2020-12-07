Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond Named O’Brien Award Semifinalist

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon...
Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to run against Florida linebacker Jeremiah Moon (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas – Record-setting Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s best quarterback, announced Monday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Mond, who is slated to graduate from Texas A&M this week, has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons, and he has played a big role in Texas A&M’s 7-1 record and No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 29 victories as a starter.

Mond, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, has completed 146-of-239 pass attempts for 1,769 yards with an impressive 18-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 246.0 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, first issued in 1981, is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious quarterback award. The Foundation’s national selection committee is comprised of journalists, broadcasters, commentators and former winners.

The next step in the award process will be to select the award’s three finalists from these 16 quarterbacks. Round two fan voting is now open and will close on Sunday, Dec. 20. National selection committee voting will take place from Dec. 16-20.

The three finalists will be named on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The winner is to be announced live on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, on the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be held virtually from 7-8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

The Aggies are set to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on CBS at Kyle Field in the final home game of the season this Saturday, Dec. 12.

Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalists

Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Matt Corral, Ole Miss, So., 6-1, 205, Ventura, Calif.

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 225, Austin, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii

Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.

Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-3, 214, Jacksonville, Fla.

D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 202, Manvel, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Fr., 6-3, 200, Indian Trail, N.C.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas

*Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, So., 6-3, 218, Tampa, Fla.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 205, Phoenix, Ariz.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-4, 215, Louisville, Ky.

Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 240, Manvel, Texas

Zach Wilson, BYU, Jr., 6-3, 210, Draper, Utah

*Semifinalist honoree but ineligible for finalist voting due to season-ending injury.

Most Read

A crash Saturday night on Highway 6 south of Hearne closed both lanes of traffic.
It keeps happening: Crashes on the same stretch of Highway 6
She admitted to consuming multiple alcoholic beverages prior to the crash at a bar on...
Woman arrested on DWI charge after vehicle crash
Some menu items will also be removed from the menu until demand is back up.
Eatery temporarily suspending breakfast as industry continues to struggle
A crane was used to lift a utility line that was snagged Sunday morning by a semi-truck on E....
18-wheeler snags utility line on E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan
THEN AND NOW: The former College Station resident was sentenced Thursday to eight years in...
Drug dealer who received international attention for smiling mug shot is sentenced

Latest News

Texas A&M Basketball
Women’s Basketball Cracks Top 10 in Latest AP Poll
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
Unbeaten teams top final Texas 6A, 5A prep football rankings
Texas A&M tight end Jaylen Wydermyer celebrates a touchdown reception during the Aggies' 48-3...
Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named Mackey Award Semifinalist
Texas A&M’s Spiller Named a Doak Walker Semifinalist