Texas A&M’s Mond Named O’Brien Award Semifinalist

FORT WORTH, Texas – Record-setting Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named one of 17 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s best quarterback, announced Monday by the Davey O’Brien Foundation.

Mond, who is slated to graduate from Texas A&M this week, has completely re-written the Aggies’ record book for passing and total offense over the past four seasons, and he has played a big role in Texas A&M’s 7-1 record and No. 5 ranking in the College Football Playoff Rankings. He also ranks No. 2 on Texas A&M’s winningest QBs list with 29 victories as a starter.

Mond, a senior from San Antonio, Texas, has completed 146-of-239 pass attempts for 1,769 yards with an impressive 18-to-2 touchdown-to-interceptions ratio in 2020. Mond averages 246.0 total yards per game while leading one of the Southeastern Conference’s most balanced offenses.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, first issued in 1981, is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious quarterback award. The Foundation’s national selection committee is comprised of journalists, broadcasters, commentators and former winners.

The next step in the award process will be to select the award’s three finalists from these 16 quarterbacks. Round two fan voting is now open and will close on Sunday, Dec. 20. National selection committee voting will take place from Dec. 16-20.

The three finalists will be named on Tuesday, Dec. 22. The winner is to be announced live on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, on the 30th annual The Home Depot College Football Awards, which will be held virtually from 7-8:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

The Aggies are set to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on CBS at Kyle Field in the final home game of the season this Saturday, Dec. 12.

Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalists

Ian Book, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-0, 206, El Dorado Hills, Calif.

Matt Corral, Ole Miss, So., 6-1, 205, Ventura, Calif.

Sam Ehlinger, Texas, Sr., 6-3, 225, Austin, Texas

Justin Fields, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 228, Kennesaw, Ga.

Dillon Gabriel, UCF, So., 6-0, 186, Mililani, Hawaii

Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., 6-1, 225, Indian Trail, N.C.

Mac Jones, Alabama, Jr., 6-3, 214, Jacksonville, Fla.

D’Eriq King, Miami, Sr., 5-11, 202, Manvel, Texas

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, Jr., 6-6, 220, Cartersville, Ga.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina, Fr., 6-3, 200, Indian Trail, N.C.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M, Sr., 6-3, 217, San Antonio, Texas

*Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, So., 6-3, 218, Tampa, Fla.

Brock Purdy, Iowa State, Jr., 6-1, 212, Gilbert, Ariz.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma, Fr., 6-1, 205, Phoenix, Ariz.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati, Jr., 6-4, 215, Louisville, Ky.

Kyle Trask, Florida, Sr., 6-5, 240, Manvel, Texas

Zach Wilson, BYU, Jr., 6-3, 210, Draper, Utah

*Semifinalist honoree but ineligible for finalist voting due to season-ending injury.