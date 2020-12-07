Texas A&M’s Wydermyer Named Mackey Award Semifinalist

NEW YORK – Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer was named one of eight semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s best tight end, announced Monday by the John Mackey Award Foundation.

Wydermyer, from Dickinson, Texas, grabbed a pair of touchdowns in Texas A&M’s win at Auburn to set the program record for career touchdowns by a tight end. In two seasons, Wydermyer has piled up 72 catches for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns. This season, the sophomore paces the A&M offense with 40 grabs for 431 yards and six scores.

The John Mackey Award is given to the collegiate tight end who best exemplifies the play, sportsmanship, academics, and community values of NFL Hall of Fame tight end John Mackey. Finalists for the Mackey Award are set to be announced on Dec. 22 with the winner being revealed at The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Jan. 7.

The Aggies are set to host Ole Miss at 7 p.m. on CBS at Kyle Field in the final home game of the season this Saturday, Dec. 12.

Mackey Award Semifinalists

Derrick Deese Jr, San Jose State

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Brevin Jordan, Miami

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Hunter Long, Boston College

Cade Otton, Washington

Kyle Pitts, Florida

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M