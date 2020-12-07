Three years ago today: SNOW in the Brazos Valley!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a Winter Wonderland for so many of us on December 7, 2017! An upper level system beat the odds, and managed to bring snow all the way to the surface, bringing some of the highest accumulations the area has measured.

Over FIVE inches were recorded across most of Brazos County, where snow was a bit more sparse north and south of B/CS. Snow stayed with us for a couple days after the fact, giving us an early holiday cheer, courtesy of mother nature.

Have photos or video from that evening in December! We’d love to feature them! Click on the link below to submit.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.