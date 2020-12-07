Advertisement

Three years ago today: SNOW in the Brazos Valley!

Three years ago today, widespread, measurable SNOW was found in the area!
Three years ago today, widespread, measurable SNOW was found in the area!(KBTX)
By Max Crawford
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It was a Winter Wonderland for so many of us on December 7, 2017! An upper level system beat the odds, and managed to bring snow all the way to the surface, bringing some of the highest accumulations the area has measured.

Over FIVE inches were recorded across most of Brazos County, where snow was a bit more sparse north and south of B/CS. Snow stayed with us for a couple days after the fact, giving us an early holiday cheer, courtesy of mother nature.

Have photos or video from that evening in December! We’d love to feature them! Click on the link below to submit.

Submit your snow photos/videos from 2017.

