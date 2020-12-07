Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Bryan Firefighters donate coats to kids in need

Members of the Bryan Firefighters Association recently stopped by Bryan ISD to donate winter coats for students in need.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s certainly starting to feel like it’s going to be a chilly winter in Bryan. Our local firefighters noticed too.

That’s why the Bryan Firefighters Association recently donated a number of winter coats to Bryan ISD.

The coats will be available to any student in need of a coat throughout the winter.

School officials say the coats are vitally important to make sure no student arrives at school or goes home cold.

It’s all part of Hope’s Locker.

The project ensures that any Bryan ISD family in need has access to clothing, shoes, school supplies & food.

You can find out how to help the project and donate on their website, here.

