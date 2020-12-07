Advertisement

Unbeaten teams top final Texas 6A, 5A prep football rankings

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(AP) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com’s final high school rankings, distributed by The Associated Press.

FINAL CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) Idle 1

2 Duncanville (6-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle 3

4 Allen (8-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-35 4

5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5

6 Katy Tompkins (8-0) Idle 6

7 Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) Idle 7

8 Cedar Hill (7-1) W: Waco Midway, 58-7 8

9 Katy (8-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 48-12 9

10 Cy-Fair (9-1) Idle 10

11 DeSoto (7-1) W: Waco, 62-6 11

12 Lewisville Marcus (9-0) W: Plano East, 66-21 12

13 Denton Guyer (7-2) Idle 13

14 Arlington Martin (8-1) Idle 14

15 Spring (7-0) W: Aldine Nimitz, 38-7 15

16 Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle 16

17 Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine, 54-0 17

18 Rockwall (9-1) W: North Mesquite, 63-14 18

19 Southlake Carroll (7-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 45-21 19

20 Humble Atascocita (5-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 47-46 (OT) 20

21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle 21

22 Tomball Memorial (9-0) Idle 23

23 Euless Trinity (7-1) W: FW Paschal, 49-7 24

24 Round Rock (7-2) W: Round Rock Westwood, 70-41 25

25 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) Idle NR

FINAL CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (9-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 35-21 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Wylie East, 51-0 2

3 Lancaster (9-0) W: Dallas White, 55-3 3

4 Cedar Park (8-0) W: Manor, 59-18 4

5 Manvel (6-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 38-20 5

6 Lubbock Coronado (10-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 35-33 6

7 CC Veterans Memorial (9-0) W: CC Ray, 62-0 7

8 Longview (7-2) W: Tyler, 58-14 8

9 Magnolia (9-1) W: New Caney, 35-14 NR

10 Colleyville Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 31-2 10

FINAL CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank

1 Ennis (8-0) W: Greenville, 56-3 1

2 Aledo (7-1) W: Burleson, 56-24 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 61-0 3

4 Huntsville (9-0) W: Fulshear, 42-6 4

5 Texarkana Texas (10-0) W: Whitehouse, 51-21 5

6 Lubbock Cooper (8-1) W: Wichita Falls, 35-0 6

7 Liberty Hill (8-0) Idle 7

8 Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 31-17 8

9 WF Rider (7-2) Idle 9

10 Frisco (6-1) Idle 10

