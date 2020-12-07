Advertisement

Wanted suspect caught with several pounds of marijuana, thousands in cash

Jarieth Menchaca, 31
Jarieth Menchaca, 31(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A wanted Bryan man was arrested late Sunday with several pounds of marijuana and about $2,000 in cash.

Bryan police got a call that someone had seen Jarieth Menchaca, 31, on Batts Street around 10 p.m. When police showed up at the home Menchaca reportedly tried to run away. Authorities tackled him and say they found about three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags inside his backpack, along with the cash and a large amount of THC.

Menchaca was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery as well as felony marijuana possession, evading and resisting arrest.

