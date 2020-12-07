Women’s Basketball Cracks Top 10 in Latest AP Poll

NEW YORK – Texas A&M women’s basketball has risen to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll, jumping two spots after a stellar start to the 2020-21 season on Monday.

The Aggies are the only team in the country with two top-25 road victories, highlighted by their latest road triumph over then-No. 25 Texas, 66-61. This the first time the Maroon & White has been in the top 10 since Jan. 7, 2020.

A&M is led by senior N’dea Jones who is averaging a double-double with 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native has produced a double-double in all four games this season, and was named the SEC Co-Player of the week last week.

The Maroon & White helped lead the SEC to a 7-1 record in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge with their win at Texas. They also traveled to then-No. 19 DePaul and won a 93-91 shootout against the Blue Demons where five Aggies scored in double figures.

A&M is set for another road test this week against Little Rock on Dec. 10. Aggie head coach Gary Blair and Trojan head coach Joe Foley sit third and fourth, respectively, in active coaching wins. They come into the matchup with a combined 1620 victories.

