Zamzow Joins Track & Field 2021 Signing Class

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M track & field head coach Pat Henry announced the signing of Cutler Zamzow to a National Letter of Intent on Monday. Zamzow is the 14th signee of the 2021 class.

A native of Goliad, Texas, Zamzow was a force on the track, winning five of the six races entered before COVID-19 ended the 2020 outdoor season. He recorded a personal best 200m time of 21.75 to win the Shirley Frnka Relays.

“Cutler is a great kid to have and as we move forward he is a guy that can help our program,” said Henry. “He’s a quarter-miler and he likes our environment, I think he’ll improve our quarter-mile group. I think he’s a guy that has a bright future.”

As a sophomore, he placed third in the 400m (50.11) at the UIL 3A State Track & Field Championships after winning the regional meet with a personal best time at 48.94. He finished fourth in the 400m (50.32) in his freshman season.

In total, he is a three-time District 29-3A champion, twice in the 400m and once in 800m, and a two-time Region IV-3A champion in the 400m.

No stranger to Aggieland, Zamzow joins his older brother Colby Zamzow in donning the Maroon & White. He is the son of Aggie All-Americans, Stacy and Kalleen Zamzow (Madden), who each ran in the early 1990s. Stacy was a member of the national championship men’s indoor 4x400m relay team, while Kalleen was an All-American heptathlete in 1993. His sisters, Ashtin and Avery, were also star athletes as Avery competed at Sam Houston State and Ashtin was a member of the 2014-15 Aggie track & field team before transferring to Texas finishing her career as a national champion and a 2019 Bowerman Semifinalist.

“The Zamzows have a family tradition here at Texas A&M and Cutler follows in line of his father, mother and siblings with carrying the values of being an Aggie,” Henry said. “He had other opportunities and he could’ve gone other placed, but we’re glad he chose A&M.”

Cutler Zamzow (Goliad, Texas/Goliad HS)

Personal Bests

200m – 21.75

400m – 48.94

