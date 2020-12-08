74 new COVID-19 cases, 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 74 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 773 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 96 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

9,105 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

42 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 1,856 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 346 active probable cases and there have been 1,510 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,974. There have been 106,811 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 81 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 69 percent.

Currently, there are 24 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 97 690 Brazos 773 9,974 Burleson 104 708 Grimes 147 1,455 Houston 46 595 Lee 41 326 Leon 50 470 Madison 34 879 Milam 37 690 Montgomery 4,431 19,584 Robertson 76 553 San Jacinto 6 261 Trinity 9 233 Walker 352 4,585 Waller 165 1,304 Washington 120 998

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 588 staffed hospital beds with 106 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 6 available ICU beds and 63 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 61 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 97 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 690 total cases and 580 recovered cases and 13 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 104 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 708 total cases, and 593 cases have recovered. There have been 11 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 147 active cases. There have been 1,455 total cases, 1,267 recoveries, and 41 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 595 total cases of COVID-19. There are 46 active cases and 532 cases are recovered. There have been 17 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 41 active cases. The county has a total of 326 cases, with 266 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Leon County currently has 50 active cases. The county has 470 total cases, with 403 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Madison County has reported 34 active cases. The county has a total of 879 cases with 830 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Milam County currently has 37 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 690 total cases and 644 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,431 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 19,584 total cases and 11,547 recovered cases. There are currently 28 people hospitalized, and there have been 176 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 76 active COVID-19 cases, with 553 total cases. Currently, 468 patients have recovered and there have been 9 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 6 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 261 cases with 240 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 233 total cases with 215 recoveries and 9 deaths.

Walker County currently has 352 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,585 total cases with 4,161 recoveries and 72 deaths.

Waller County currently has 165 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,304 total cases with 1,120 recoveries and 19 deaths.

Washington County currently has 120 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 998 total cases with 824 recoveries and 54 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 9 new cases and 160 active cases on Dec. 5.

Currently, the university has reported 4,141 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Dec. 7, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 200,050 active cases and 1,038,806 recoveries. There have been 1,258,214 total cases reported and 11,455,346 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 22,627 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 198,961 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on December 7 at 4:05 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

