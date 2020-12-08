B/CS Habitat for Humanity gets $30k grant from Wells Fargo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is getting a big boost in funding affordable housing in our community.

The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the organization with $30,000 to build two homes in Bryan.

The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation Wells Fargo made to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.

“We’ve had a rich history of working with Bryan/College Station Habitat to strengthen our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said David O’Neil, Region Bank President. “Safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life and, together, we can shift the narrative to help others understand that housing affordability is both an economic and humanitarian crisis that’s taking a toll on millions of people.”

“We are grateful to Wells Fargo for supporting our homeownership program through Wells Fargo Builds,” said Andy York, B/CS Habitat’s Executive Director. “Through this initiative, the company is raising crucial awareness of the affordable housing crisis here and across the nation.”

