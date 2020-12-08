Advertisement

B/CS Habitat for Humanity gets $30k grant from Wells Fargo

The group will use the money to build two homes in Bryan.
(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is getting a big boost in funding affordable housing in our community.

The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the organization with $30,000 to build two homes in Bryan.

The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation Wells Fargo made to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States.

“We’ve had a rich history of working with Bryan/College Station Habitat to strengthen our neighborhoods through philanthropy and volunteerism,” said David O’Neil, Region Bank President. “Safe and stable housing enables people to build upon the rest of their life and, together, we can shift the narrative to help others understand that housing affordability is both an economic and humanitarian crisis that’s taking a toll on millions of people.”

“We are grateful to Wells Fargo for supporting our homeownership program through Wells Fargo Builds,” said Andy York, B/CS Habitat’s Executive Director. “Through this initiative, the company is raising crucial awareness of the affordable housing crisis here and across the nation.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Twisted Tumblers now open
Create your own custom tumbler at a new Bryan business
CHI St. Joseph Health College Station Hospital located at 1604 Rock Prairie Road.
CHI St. Joseph Health to move women’s, pediatric services to College Station in February
In the suit, Paxton claims that pandemic-era changes to election procedures in those states...
In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania
Free COVID-19 testing for Huntsville community