Be Remarkable: Dustin Batson keeps giving back to the community in different ways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Dustin is a fascinating character with a heart of gold,” says his friend Susan Slowey.

That’s how she and many others describe Dustin Batson - this week’s Be Remarkable winner!

Batson owns several local downtown hot spots including Downtown Elixir & Spirits, 3rd Floor Cantina, and the soon-to-be-opened Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge. The New Orleans native and Veteran has become a fixture of the BCS business community in the past five years and has developed a passion for the downtown Bryan area.

Earlier this year Batson organized a couple of fundraisers to help raise money for other downtown businesses and employees.

“All the businesses around here are symbiotic to each other,” said Batson. “If one business goes down, it could bring down a lot of other businesses and we are just trying to help everybody out.”

Batson has a growing list of events and ways he’s given back to the community. Last year he organized a toy drive last Christmas to help families in need. He also helped organize a military funeral for a homeless vet.

“He has been extremely instrumental in getting support for our local vets,” said Slowey. “He’s employed several vets to work at his businesses, he’s always finding a way to help others, and he never seeks the publicity for any of it<’ said Slowey.

All this and much more is why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Dustin Batson with this week’s Be Remarkable award!

