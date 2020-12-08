Beautiful week of weather leads to quick, Friday storm chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sunshine! Plenty of it continues to fill the Brazos Valley’s sky over the coming days.

Cold mornings in the 30s and 40s are expected to start Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday is chilly and crisp as well, just more 40s than 30s are expected on thermometers at sunrise.

Sunshine will warm afternoon highs above where we expect for this time of the year. Tuesday through Friday expect temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. That is a solid 5° to 10°+ above the average as we run to mid-December, but still very comfortable to step out to and enjoy.

Cold front is expected to reach the Brazos Valley Friday evening. (KBTX)

Friday is the day of changes. Morning temperatures start in the low 60s -- where typically expected to end a day in mid-December. As the next storm system crosses Texas, it will slide a cold front through the state as well. Estimated arrival time of that front for the Brazos Valley: midday to early evening.

This week brings one day that rain could fall in the Brazos Valley: Friday (KBTX)

While rainfall totals are not expected to be uniform across the area, generally 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain is possible area-wide. The best potential for rain falls along and east of I-45, where rainfall could collect closer to 1.00″ before sunset Friday.

Overall severe weather concern is low, but a few storms could bring brief, gusty wind in excess of 40mph (if they can really get going).

KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST FORECAST BY CHECKING YOUR KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

Cold front passes by Friday night, sliding in seasonable, cool air for the weekend. Sunshine and low 60s are back by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.