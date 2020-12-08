Bryan City Council receives progress report on Blue Duck scooters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Blue Duck gave an update to Bryan City Council Members Tuesday on how the program has progressed in Bryan.

The scooter pilot program began in November 2019 but was stopped in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

In those short months a total of 6,782 rides were taken with popular routes around Texas Avenue, Blinn College Area, 26th and Bryan Avenue, 26th and Main, and Camber Villa Apartments.

After implementing certain COVID-19 protocols the company re-launched the scooters in July.

From July to November there were a total of 2,729 rides taken with popular routes around 22nd-28th street and Park Avenue, Texas Avenue, Blinn College Area, 26th and Main and 27th and Main.

During the city council workshop, Blue Duck recommended the city enter into a long-term agreement that would not make any changes to the existing ordinance.

Council will take those recommendations into consideration.

