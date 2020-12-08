CHI St. Joseph Health to move women’s, pediatric services to College Station in February

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - CHI St. Joseph Health announced they will move women’s and pediatric services to their College Station hospital starting Feb. 8, 2021.

The hospital system announced the new Brazos Valley Pavilion for Women will open next year at the hospital on Rock Prairie Road. It will house labor & delivery, post-partum, nursery and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), in-pediatric care and gynecological services all under one roof. Hospital officials say the move from the Regional Hospital in Bryan allows them to expand the NICU to all-private rooms.

“We believe everyone deserves access to quality, affordable care, and services, and this change aligns with our mission of emphasizing human dignity and social justice while creating healthier communities,” said Theron Park, President and CEO of St. Joseph Health. “We will continue to care for the most vulnerable in our communities, but by moving this service to College Station Hospital, we improve accessibility to it. As with anything we do regarding patient care, we kept our mission and values at the forefront of this decision.”

The announcement comes almost a year after CHI St. Joseph Health originally said they would move some services to the College Station location. In February 2020, the system announced the move would happen by the summer. The coronavirus pandemic delayed their plans. Now, the move will happen in 2021.

This move will also increase space and allow for growth opportunities at the Bryan hospital, CHI officials said in a release.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.