County officials expect widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccine by Summer 2021

Officials say it is a fluid situation, both when it will happen and how it will be distributed.
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a...
In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County officials say they are in constant contact during this fluid situation that is the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those conversations is how, and when, a vaccine will be available in the community.

Monday, the Department of State Health Services announced 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed around the state, including at Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station. As of right now, 975 doses are coming to the Brazos Valley.

Officials at Baylor Scott & White Health say they are working on specifics like how residents will be notified, and where these vaccines will be administered.

The Brazos County Health District says they too are working on becoming a distributor of the vaccine, but that might take time.

“With the shipment that’s coming of vaccines, that is all going to be just the first dose, so you have a second dose shipped to us later. We are focusing on first responders, healthcare workers, and people who work or live in long-term care facilities,” said Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District.

Michele Meade, Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator, says they are waiting for more information, but add that this step in getting vaccines to the area is a good one.

Meade says that this is a very fluid situation, and it is hard to estimate when there could be mass availability for vaccinations but expects it to happen around Summer 2021.

As for how those vaccines could be given out, they are still brainstorming the best ways.

“Without knowing any more information that we know now, we’ve had a lot of past successes with our flu vaccine drive-thru, but we don’t know if that model is actually going to work either,” said Meade.

Even once the vaccines are given out during phase 1, the Brazos County Health District stresses the importance of still staying vigilant, and that the fight against this virus is not nearing a close.

“COVID-19 is still here, and it’s going to be here for a very long time. it may be a while before you can get vaccinated, so the good news is, is that you can still do a lot of things to protect yourself and your loved ones,” said Parrish.

