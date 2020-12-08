COVID in Context: During pandemic, one-quarter of days have brought virus-related death to Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first COVID-19-related death in Brazos County happened on March 28. Since then, more than one-fourth of all days have brought at least one death to the county.
In total, 96 people have died for reasons related to COVID-19.
When tracking new deaths per day in Brazos County, a trendline shows that deaths are increasing since March.
