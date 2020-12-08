Advertisement

COVID in Context: During pandemic, one-quarter of days have brought virus-related death to Brazos County

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first COVID-19-related death in Brazos County happened on March 28. Since then, more than one-fourth of all days have brought at least one death to the county.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

In total, 96 people have died for reasons related to COVID-19.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

When tracking new deaths per day in Brazos County, a trendline shows that deaths are increasing since March.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District
Per data from the Brazos County Health District(KBTX)

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lloyd Anderson
Sheriff’s office identifies victim in Normangee murder investigation
Edgar Saenz Jr, 20
Break in suspect beaten up during home invasion
Hayden Martinez, 25, of Iola was killed in the crash.
DPS says alcohol likely a factor in deadly weekend crash
The Baylor Scott & White hospital located in College Station.
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Ole Miss vs Texas A&M
Texas A&M - Ole Miss football game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

Latest News

COVID in Context: Dec. 8
COVID in Context: Dec. 8
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
College Station hospital included in Phase I of COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan
Local bars react to canceled Aggie Football game
Local bars react to canceled Aggie Football game
REACH project teams up with Texas A&M Foundation to distribute free food packages
REACH project teams up with Texas A&M Foundation to distribute free food packages