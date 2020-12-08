COVID in Context: During pandemic, one-quarter of days have brought virus-related death to Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first COVID-19-related death in Brazos County happened on March 28. Since then, more than one-fourth of all days have brought at least one death to the county.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District (KBTX)

In total, 96 people have died for reasons related to COVID-19.

When tracking new deaths per day in Brazos County, a trendline shows that deaths are increasing since March.

