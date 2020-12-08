Create your own custom tumbler at a new Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Twisted Tumblers is a new business in Downtown Bryan offering a wide range of classes for guests to create their own unique tumbler masterpieces.

The business is owned and operated by Dorothy Stepp, who taught herself how to make creative cups through tutorials on Youtube.

“Twisted Tumblers originally started as a hobby from home and it just blew up into something more,” said Stepp.

Now at her business in Downtown Bryan she teaches others how they too can make a creative cup, all in an enjoyable atmosphere.

“You can come in book a class for team building, date night, girls night, drink a little wine and really just have a good experience and hangout with people you love.”

According to Stepp, when people come in for classes, the design is selected ahead of time, so everything is prepared and ready to go for class so people can achieve their vision with the assistance of Stepp.

Click here if you would like to reserve a spot in one of the classes offered at Twisted Tumblers.

If creating a tumbler through a class is not your thing, but you still want a custom tumbler, Stepp does take custom orders and she offers cups in different sizes.

Additionally, at Twisted Tumblers, Stepp makes custom t-shirts, sells sunglasses, and hosts various small business popups.

Twisted Tumblers is located at 212 North Main Street in Bryan.

Twisted Tumblers LLC is now open in downtown Bryan and at this new shop you can create custom tumblers through a variety of classes. Fallon Appleton KBTX is live with a preview! Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.