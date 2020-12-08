Former Longhorns coach Fred Akers dies

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Former Texas football coach Fred Akers has died at 82. Akers coached the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy winner, Earl Campbell, and went 86-31-2 in 10 seasons with the Longhorns. But a bowl game rout in 1977 and a muffed punt six years later on the same Cotton Bowl field cost Akers and Texas a football national championship the Longhorns wouldn’t win for another 32 years.

His daughter, Lesli says Akers died of complications from dementia.

