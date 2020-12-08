Free COVID-19 testing for Huntsville community

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The COVID-19 testing kiosk on the Sam Houston State University campus is moving to a new location to serve the community.

Beginning Dec. 14 through Dec. 31 at noon, Curative Labs Inc. will provide free coronavirus testing to the community Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The kiosk, located at 2424 Sam Houston Ave., near the Charles W. Tackett University Police Building, will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.

The saliva-based PCR test is collected with an oral swab and results take approximately 24 to 48 hours to be processed, depending on testing volume. Each test is quick and painless and is administered in approximately two minutes. Testing is not recommended for those who have had a positive test within the last 90 days.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. To schedule a test and pre-register, visit curative.com and select the SHSU Sam Houston Avenue location.

If you do not schedule a test in advance, you must bring a cell phone or digital device to complete the online registration process at the kiosk. Although there is no cost for the test, those with health insurance will be asked to provide this information. Testing for the uninsured is funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.