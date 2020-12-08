Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces plans for May 2021 return

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has plans to come back in 2021. After most of the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Rodeo Houston has committed itself to being back, safely, in 2021.

Rodeo Houston competitions, concerts and entertainment, carnival and other attractions are now scheduled for May 4-23, 2021. Officials with the rodeo did say that this date is subject to change depending on the COVID-19 health status.

The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March, as previously announced.

Other events that historically lead up to the rodeo will coincide with the May Rodeo. These events include the Downtown Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Run, Trail Ride activities, the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. Details for these events will be announced once they are available.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is truly a community event that Rodeo fans look forward to each and every year,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “With the evolving health situation, we have made the decision to move the 2021 Rodeo from March to May, with the exception of our Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions, to be held as planned in March. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition.”

Health and safety guidelines will be announced by early March.

