Junior League B/CS hosting ‘A Night of Giving’ to help local organizations

The need is even greater this year due to the pandemic and the financial strain it has put on everyone.
A Night of Giving
A Night of Giving(KBTX)
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An annual event of giving is changing things up this year, but the goal is still the same.

Junior League of Bryan-College Station is hosting ‘A Night of Giving’. Their hope is to fundraise to help other programs and people in need.

“We know that more people have lost their jobs or have been getting less money, especially local businesses around here,” said A Night of Giving Chair Morgan Gibbs. “So anything we purchase or give back, we try to do local.”

KBTX’s Karla Castillo and Rusty Surette will be co-hosting the event.

Text GIVE2020 to 243725 to donate, or visit bidpal.net/JLBCSnightofgiving.

You can watch ‘A Night of Giving’on CW 8 Saturday Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. or on any of the KBTX social media platforms.

