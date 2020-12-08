Local bar owner says “it stings” to lose business due to Saturday’s canceled Texas A&M football game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The local economy is likely to take another considerable hit Saturday now that the Texas A&M football game versus Ole Miss has been called off for the second time this season.

Barry Ivins owns Carney’s Pub and Grill and The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, among other establishments in town.

“This year in general, we’ve already been down quite significantly off last year’s gameday numbers,” Ivins said. “We’re down pretty much 60% from last year. That being said, we are definitely going to miss that 40% we could’ve gotten this weekend.”

Ivins says this cancellation also hurts a little bit more than the last time the game was called off over two weeks ago (it was originally scheduled for November 21). With the season coming to a close, it’s highly unlikely it will be rescheduled again.

”At the time, it was kind of like, okay we’ll get it next month,” Ivins said. “We knew it got canceled, but we figured the game was coming back. But today, we know we’re not getting this home game back, so it definitely stings a little bit.”

Based on the kind of year 2020 has been, Ivins says he’s starting to get used to these types of letdowns.

“I feel bad complaining because I can only imagine what the hotels are going through,” Ivins said. “We’ve definitely had our fair share of hits, but losing out on an A&M home game for the hotels is just devastating, and what it does to our community in not having those tax dollars come in is just going to make it that much harder next year to overcome that.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.